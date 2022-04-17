Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.32 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.32 million and $19,484.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001239 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002954 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010387 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,289,500 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

