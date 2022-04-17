Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Short Interest Update

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the March 15th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,277,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NSAV traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 28,298,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,085,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Net Savings Link has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Net Savings Link, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges.

