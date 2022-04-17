Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Short Interest Update

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the March 15th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,277,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NSAV traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 28,298,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,085,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Net Savings Link has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15.
Net Savings Link Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Net Savings Link (NSAV)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Net Savings Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Savings Link and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.