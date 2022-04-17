Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $179.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.