NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Short Interest Down 42.0% in March

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the March 15th total of 133,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several research firms have commented on NEU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth $119,459,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth $19,882,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in NewMarket by 36.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in NewMarket by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEU traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,441. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $296.05 and a fifty-two week high of $391.69.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $576.57 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 23.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.78%.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

