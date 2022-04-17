Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 980.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,672,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,141,987. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.29.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

