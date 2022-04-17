NewYorkCoin Market Capitalization Hits $2.93 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 17th. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $1,624.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.38 or 0.00280165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001282 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001605 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

