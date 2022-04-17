NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 33,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.81. 7,164,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,504,814. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.43. The company has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

