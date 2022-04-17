Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Short Interest Down 44.9% in March

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, Director Adam K. Peterson bought 2,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $29,250.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson bought 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $127,267.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,210 shares of company stock valued at $162,277 over the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,386,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,143,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nicholas Financial in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.29. 568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. Nicholas Financial has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

About Nicholas Financial (Get Rating)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.