Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $28.17 million and approximately $385,618.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nimiq has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,277.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,042.48 or 0.07553830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.30 or 0.00283783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.37 or 0.00850031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00093521 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.98 or 0.00585880 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.00354973 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,789,692,838 coins and its circulating supply is 9,222,692,838 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

