Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 44,866 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

