Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of RLI worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of RLI by 87.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

RLI stock opened at $109.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.89.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.33. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $275.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

