Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Shares of PKG opened at $163.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.45. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $164.27.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

