Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 533.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 34,149 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 28,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $69.61 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $140.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

