Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,314,000 after acquiring an additional 449,420 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,029,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,011,000 after buying an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,268,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,664,000 after buying an additional 41,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 48,678.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 641,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,755,000 after purchasing an additional 640,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Siebert Williams Shank cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NWE opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

About NorthWestern (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.