Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 24.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.58.

NYSE:DGX opened at $135.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.18. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

