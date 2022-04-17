Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Donaldson stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

