Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,170 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VAC opened at $152.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.50 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.93. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $133.49 and a 12 month high of $183.35.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.53%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.