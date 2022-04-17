Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,731 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after acquiring an additional 447,587 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Rollins by 1.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Rollins by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Rollins by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 119,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $34.90 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

