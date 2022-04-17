Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 725 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after acquiring an additional 590,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,492 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after purchasing an additional 178,245 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $364.82 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.69 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.40 and a 200-day moving average of $394.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

