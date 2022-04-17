Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 740 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Maximus worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $78.84. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMS. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

