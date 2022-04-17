Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Noah were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Noah by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Noah by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Noah by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Noah by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

NOAH opened at $21.67 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOAH shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Noah in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Noah presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

