Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NRILY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 71,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978. Nomura Research Institute has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

