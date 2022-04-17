Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,504,200 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the March 15th total of 4,869,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75,042.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NNFSF remained flat at $$5.98 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. Nongfu Spring has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $5.98.
About Nongfu Spring (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nongfu Spring (NNFSF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Nongfu Spring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nongfu Spring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.