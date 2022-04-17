Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,504,200 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the March 15th total of 4,869,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75,042.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNFSF remained flat at $$5.98 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. Nongfu Spring has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $5.98.

About Nongfu Spring (Get Rating)

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Functional Drinks Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea and coffee drink products, functional drink products, fruit juice products, plant-based yogurts, and fresh oranges and apples, as well as supply chain management.

