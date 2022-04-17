Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Lowered by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.06. 2,129,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,365. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.26.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

