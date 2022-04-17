Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $467.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $434.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.48. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

