Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 2,745 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,861 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.2% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.35.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day moving average of $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

