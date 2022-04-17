Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 8,694 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $171.25 on Friday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $172.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.44%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

