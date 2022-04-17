Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 3,085 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 938.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 424,908 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 199.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 130,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 105.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 53,822 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.22.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.51 and its 200 day moving average is $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

