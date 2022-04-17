Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $237.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.85.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

