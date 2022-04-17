Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,375,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,871,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,608,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,706,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after buying an additional 320,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

