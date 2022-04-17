Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Clorox by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Clorox by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Clorox by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Clorox by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLX opened at $145.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

