Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 240,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 83,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $46.37 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

