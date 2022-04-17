Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

SPYG stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

