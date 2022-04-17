Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 352,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 39,548 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDE opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $33.54.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.