Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,651 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Ecolab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 40,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL opened at $176.60 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.85 and a 200-day moving average of $205.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.27.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

