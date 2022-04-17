Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,018 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

