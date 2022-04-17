Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Raised to “Buy” at Erste Group

Erste Group upgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Novartis from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE NVS opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.05 and its 200 day moving average is $85.30.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.