Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Novation Companies stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Novation Companies has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Get Novation Companies alerts:

Novation Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.