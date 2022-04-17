Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Novation Companies stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Novation Companies has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.
Novation Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
