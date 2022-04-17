NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at CIBC

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$10.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.93.

NuVista Energy stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

