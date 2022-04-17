O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the March 15th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OIIM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in O2Micro International by 678.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 59,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in O2Micro International by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O2Micro International by 34.5% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after buying an additional 630,203 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. 46,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $8.04.

O2Micro International ( NASDAQ:OIIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O2Micro International will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OIIM. TheStreet lowered shares of O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O2Micro International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

