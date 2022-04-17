Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,200 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 404,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,852.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Obayashi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

OBYCF remained flat at $$7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.25. Obayashi has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

