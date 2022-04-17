ODUWA (OWC) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 79.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $10,007.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,395.01 or 0.99882298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00059653 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00024718 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001965 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000713 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

