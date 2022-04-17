Odyssey Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week (OCN)

Odyssey (OCN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 17th. Odyssey has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $45,781.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

