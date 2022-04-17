Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $53.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.20 million and the highest is $54.10 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $34.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $218.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $219.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $236.53 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $238.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OSBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $65,894.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,671 shares of company stock valued at $195,814 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSBC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 200,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $626.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

