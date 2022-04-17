Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.51

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.51 and traded as low as $1.60. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 59,346 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 7,151.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

