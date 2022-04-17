OpenOcean Price Up 1.5% This Week (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0917 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $13.74 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.86 or 0.07557741 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,500.12 or 0.99838075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00052280 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

