Oppenheimer Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $60.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the cable giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.88.

CMCSA opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99. The company has a market cap of $215.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.64%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 47.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

