Oppenheimer Upgrades Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to Outperform

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has $64.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on APO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.39.

Shares of APO stock opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.16.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.53%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

