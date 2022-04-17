Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.660-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ONL stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orion Office REIT has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $32.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

