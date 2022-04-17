Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.660-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of ONL stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orion Office REIT has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $32.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.
About Orion Office REIT (Get Rating)
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
