Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) Short Interest Update

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,400 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the March 15th total of 481,500 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 422,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Outbrain from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OB stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.08. 87,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,147. Outbrain has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72.

Outbrain ( NASDAQ:OB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Outbrain had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Outbrain will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

